There’s a belief among the New Richmond hockey faithful that the Tiger boys play one of the most challenging schedules of any Wisconsin high school program.

They're in the midst of one of the most daunting parts of that schedule right now. On Thursday, the Tigers lost at Hudson, 7-1. Hudson is the four-time defending WIAA sectional champion and is one of the most respected programs in the state.

The Tigers will be back on their home ice at 7 p.m. next Tuesday with an equally difficult assignment. The Tigers will host Wausau West, which is currently ranked third in the Division 1 state rankings.

New Richmond coach Zach Kier said the coaches tried to be realistic with the players in their expectations for the game.

“I thought our work ethic was there. We worked hard. Hudson is just the better team right now,” Kier said.

The biggest area where the Tigers struggled was with turnovers. Tiger freshman goaltender Blake Milton played steadfast in the net to keep the goal total from going higher.

Kier said he wanted the Tigers to learn from Hudson on how the Raiders’ utilized turnovers.

“The way they’re able to transition the puck is something we need to take notice of. What they do really well, after we turned over the puck, is they go north and south better than any team we see,” Kier said.

And by going north and south, the Raiders were able to get quick, quality scoring chances before the Tigers could get back and get organized on defense.

The Tigers got their lone goal with 6:15 remaining in the game. Easton Schmit won a battle for the puck along the board and sent a pass to the front of the net. Evan Iverson was able to battle for position to catch the pass and quickly put his shot past Raiders goaltender Alex Ripplinger.

Kier said the goal was the type of hard-working play the coaches are looking for, saying he thought the Tigers played their best hockey of the night in the third period.