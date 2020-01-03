“It was a good wake up call,” he said. “But we’ve been putting in the work and just working as a team and taking it day by day.”

The approach seems to be working. Since that loss to Chippewa Falls the Raiders have won five of their last six games, with the lone loss a 2-0 setback in a highly-contested game to top-ranked Notre Dame Academy Dec. 21. But they are 4-0 since then, including three wins at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic to bring home the Gold Division title Dec. 26-28 and a 7-1 victory over New Richmond in their first game of the new year Jan. 2.

“I think the guys are feeling more comfortable and confident in the systems that we’re asking them to play,” head coach Jake Drewiske said. “And I think the guys have recognized that when they bring effort and compete every shift, good things happen and our team has success. When each individual recognizes that, it leads to the whole team galvanizing and playing for each other.”

In their four wins since Christmas day the Raiders are averaging over six goals and 42 shots while improving to 8-3 on the season. Hansen, who scored his first four goals of the season at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic, said things are starting to click after the team got off to a 3-2 start.

“It’s something new compared to what we were running last year, so we’re just getting used to that and getting more comfortable,” he said. “Even from the beginning of the year, we knew we had the skills and the kids to do it but it was just a matter of whether we were willing to put in the work and listen to our coaches and run our systems. And we’re starting to see that come together now.”

The Raiders defeated Breck 4-1 and Sartell 10-3 at the Blaine Super Rink before beating Holy Angels 4-2 at Tria Rink in St. Paul for the holiday tournament title. Sophomore Carter Mears scored all four Raider goals in the title-clinching win and said it was a shot in the arm for his confidence.

“It was definitely a confidence booster just to lift my game up a little bit,” he said. “It was a fun game. Everyone was working hard throughout the whole tournament and we got the championship.”

Hanson had two goals and Mears dished out two assists in the Raiders’ 4-1 victory over Breck Dec. 26 while Zach Kochendorfer and Nolan Wagner had a goal apiece.

Eight different Raiders put the puck in the net in their 10-3 semifinal victory over Sartell Dec. 27, led by Hanson and Harvey Dove with two goals each. Mears, Wagner, Max Giblin, Jacob Johnson, Kyle Cowan, and Bryce Handberg had one goal apiece as the Raiders broke open a tie game with four goals in the second period and four more in the third.

Hudson’s 4-2 victory over Holy Angels in the title game Dec. 28 at Tria Rink gave the Raiders their third straight title for the Raiders at the prestigious Minnesota holiday tournament formerly known as the Schwan Cup. They won the Bronze Division championship in 2017 and the Silver Division title last year. Hanson has been a member of all three of those holiday title teams.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to go up a division each year,” he noted. “It’s been good competition each year, and we were fortunate enough this year to be ready to play as a team and get the job done.”

Junior goalie Alex Ripplinger stopped 52 of the 58 shots he faced over the three days.

Ripplinger made 15 saves as Hudson outshot New Richmond 47-16 in its latest victory Thursday night, Jan. 2, at Gornick Arena. Matthew Mauer paced the Raiders with two goals and an assist and Hanson and Sam Ross had a goal and two assists each while Mears, Kochendorfer and Ben Parent had a goal apiece.

Hanson and Mears are two of eight Raiders who have scored at least three goals so far this season, but Hanson said it doesn’t matter who puts the puck in the net as long as the team is playing together.

“We want to see everyone contribute and try to see everyone score goals if they can,” he said.

After winning four of five non conference games, the Raiders (8-3 overall, 1-1 Big Rivers Conference) return to Big Rivers action at home against Menomonie (3-7, 0-4) Tuesday, Jan. 7 and visit Rice Lake (3-5, 0-3) Thursday, Jan. 9 before hosting BRC leader Eau Claire Memorial (6-5, 3-0) Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Mears said the Raiders can’t afford a let down.

“We just need to keep getting better every day in practice and working hard,” he said.