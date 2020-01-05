RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The St. Croix Valley Fusion girls’ hockey team made its first River Falls home game of the season a good one with a 8-1 victory over Superior Saturday, Jan. 3, at Wildcat Centre.

The sixth-ranked Fusion were coming off losses to the third and fourth ranked teams in the state at the Culver’s Cup in Madison over the holiday break that dropped their record to 8-4 on the season. But they snapped their two-game skid and picked up their ninth win of the season in their first game in River Falls after playing their first five home games of the season at Baldwin’s United Civic Center.

Twin sisters Abbi and Amber DeLong combined for six of St. Croix Valley’s eight goals against Superior with Abbi netting four and Amber scoring two in additional to two assists.

Abbi DeLong had a natural hat trick in the first period to stake the Fusion to a 3-0 lead and the Spartans scored their only goal of the game early in the second before DeLong picked up her fourth goal to make it a 4-1 game after two.

Amber DeLong converted a breakaway just after a Fusion penalty expired 1 minute, 59 seconds into the third and Jadyn Erickson made it 6-1 two minutes later. Lilly Acolla sent a wrist shot through traffic for a power play goal at the 8:41 mark to institute a running clock before Amber DeLong’s second goal of the game with 1:49 remaining made the final 8-1.

Madyson Shew contributed a pair of assists in the win while Juneau Paulsen, Bella Rasmuson, Tyann Mittl and Maddie Buck were credited with one each. Sydney Seeley stopped 18 of the 19 shots she faced in almost 43 minutes of action before being revived for Olivia Dumond. St. Croix Valley outshot Superior 38-20.

The Fusion were coming off a 3-1 loss to the fourth-ranked Metro Lynx (Middleton/Madison West/Madison Memorial/Edgewood/Verona) Dec. 28 and a 2-1 overtime loss to the No. 3 Cap City Cougars (Madison East/DeForest/La Follette/Sun Prairie/Waunakee) Dec. 29 at the Culvers Cup in Madison in Madison.

St. Croix Valley opened tournament play by beating Brookfield 7-1 behind two goals each by the DeLong sisters. Erickson, Rasmuson and Jaden Woiwode tallied a goal apiece while Seeley and Dumond combined for 14 saves.

Amber DeLong scored the Fusion’s only goal in their 3-1 semifinal loss to the Lynx and Rasmuson gave the Fusion a 1-0 second period lead against Cap City in the third place game but the Cougars tied it up in the third period before winning in overtime.

The Fusion return to action with a Big Rivers Conference game in Chippewa Falls against Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Tuesday, Jan. 10 before visiting Woodbury Friday, Jan. 10