The Hastings Raiders boys’ hockey team competed in the Premier Tournament hosted by South St. Paul and went to Champlin Park over the past two weeks for a difficult non-conference stretch in the middle of the season. Last year the Raiders won the tournament at Doug Woog Arena but this year went 2-1 with wins over South St. Paul and Hopkins and a second-round loss to Bloomington Jefferson. Then this past Saturday, Jan. 4, Hastings traveled to Champlin Park where they lost after a rough third period.

The Raiders are now 9-3 overall and 4-1 in the Metro East Conference, which puts them in a tie for second with Mahtomedi behind Hill-Murray. Hastings travels to St. Thomas Academy on Thursday, Jan. 9, and then hosts Tartan on Saturday.

Premier Tournament

The Raiders started off the Premier Tournament against host and MEC rival South St. Paul and pulled out a 3-2 win. Hastings got two first-period goals from Jake Harris (assisted by Griffin Wise) and Chase Freiermuth (from Jonathon Peine and Joe Benson) to lead 2-1. After a scoreless second period, South St. Paul tied the game at 2-2 but less than a minute later Freiermuth scored again (assisted by Peine and Jack Klimek) to put the Raiders ahead for good. Hastings out shot the Packers 34-23.

In the second round Hastings matched up against Bloomington Jefferson, who delivered an early punch to the Raiders who could never recover. Jefferson scored four straight goals in the first period during a very uncharacteristic performance by the Hastings defense and goalie Tyler McCarville. The Raiders scored on the power play at the end of the period on a goal by Jager Kendall (assisted by Jax Schauer and Leo Otto) to make it 4-1 at the end of the first. Alex Foster scored for Hastings not even a minute into the second period with help from Schauer and Klimek to make it 4-2, but from there Jefferson scored two more goals to make it 6-2, which was the final. Hastings out shot Jefferson 33-27 but gave up two power-play goals.

The finale was against Hopkins and Hastings quickly got back on track with a 4-1 win. The Raiders took the lead in the second period after a scoreless first when Peine scored a short-handed goal assisted by Freiermuth. In the third period, Foster, Harris and Terry Kuhn scored three straight goals to go up 4-0 before Hopkins got on the board in the final minute. Hastings put up an astonishing 57 shots on the Hopkins goalie while only giving up 20 and Simon Hedin got the win in goal for the Raiders.

Champlin Park

Hastings suffered their second loss in four games when they traveled to Champlin Park on Jan. 4. Champlin Park scored the only goal in the first period and then another to start the second to lead 2-0. However, the Raiders responded with two goals in two minutes from Freiermuth and Kendall and the game was tied heading into the third period. In the third period, Champlin Park scored two power-play goals and three total in a matter of two minutes to secure the win.

It was a relatively clean game as both sides committed just two penalties, but Champlin Park were 2-for-2 on the power play. They did out shoot the Raiders 41-26, another rare occurrence for Hastings.