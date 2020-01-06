The Hastings Raiders girls’ hockey team may have found something over the last three weeks despite a rough holiday tournament in Burnsville. The Raiders won three of their last six games and are now 5-11 overall and 2-3 in the Metro East Conference, putting them in a tie for fifth. They host Simley on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and then go to Hill-Murray on Friday.

After having lost three straight to start December, Hastings beat Rochester John Marshall on the road on Dec. 19 and Bloomington Jefferson at home the next day. From there, they competed at a holiday tournament in Burnsville on Dec. 26, 27 and 30 where they lost to Burnsville, Park and Apple Valley. However, the Raiders got back on track last Thursday, Jan. 2, with a home win over Henry Sibley/St. Paul.

Hastings had perhaps their best offensive performance of the season in a 5-1 win over the Rochester John Marshall Rockets. They scored two goals in each of the first and second periods to lead 4-0 before the Rockets got on the board. One more goal for Hastings in the third sealed the victory.

Kylie Gruden and Cianna Bernard scored the Raiders’ first-period goals, both assisted by McKenna Benson. In the second period, Emma Langenfeld scored a power-play goal with help from Gruden and Aryana Klaren while a minute later Taylor Larson scored another power-play goal, assisted by Jaida Hanson. Hanson scored the third-period goal, this time with help from Larson. Hastings out shot Rochester John Marshall 45-15 and were 2-for-4 on the power play.

The games against Bloomington Jefferson and Burnsville came down to overtime. In both games the Raiders held leads until their opponents tied it in the third period. Against Bloomington Jefferson, Hastings led 2-0 after a first-period goal by Lexi Ramsbacher (assisted by Larson and Hanson) and a short-handed, second-period goal by Kaitlin Petrich. Jefferson scored later in the second and again in the third to send the game to overtime, where Jailyn Munson, assisted by Petrich, gave Hastings the victory.

Against Burnsville, the Raiders led 1-0 in the first period on a goal by Makayla Berquist, assisted by Gruden and Bernard. The Blaze tied the game in the third period and then won 2-1 just over 4 minutes into overtime. Alexis Steinke had 36 saves for Hastings.

In the loss to Park, the Raiders led 2-1 after the first period with goals from Petrich and Munson (assisted by Petrich and Lauren Hubbart). From there the Wolfpack scored five straight in the second and third periods to lead 6-2 before Petrich scored again to make the 6-3 final.

The loss to Apple Valley saw plenty of sparks in the first period as the teams combined for five goals. Kiki Radiant scored for Hastings just over a minute into the game with help from Petrich, but the Eagles responded with three straight goals of their own. Petrich got one back at the end of the period with a power-play goal assisted by Klaren and Hubbart. In the second and third periods, Apple Valley scored five straight goals to make it 8-2 before Larson scored at the end of the third period, assisted by Bernard and Ramsbacher. The Raiders were out shot 43-15 in the game.

After the three-straight tournament losses, Hastings righted the ship Jan. 2 with a 3-1 win over Henry Sibley/St. Paul. The Raiders took a 1-0 lead in the second on a goal by Ramsbacher, assisted by Bernard and Berquist. The Riveters tied it up start the third period but Hastings put the game away with two power-play goals in three minutes by Gruden and Ireland Zaruba. The Raiders out shot the Riveters 39-24 and were 2-for-4 on power plays.