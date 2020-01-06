RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- After splitting two games at its home holiday tournament Dec. 27-28, the Wildcat boys’ hockey team started the new year with a 5-3 victory at St. Paul Highland Park Thursday, Jan. 2, for its fourth win in its last five games.

The Cats continued to pile up goals with a 7-1 victory over Beloit Memorial in the first game of its tournament Friday Dec. 27 before being slowed down by Waunakee Saturday in a 6-1 loss.

River Falls came out firing Friday, scoring on six of their first 17 shots to break the game open. Jared Plackner opened the scoring five minutes in and Joe Stoffel followed with two quick goals just over a minute apart, the second on a power play, before Max Rotsaert, Teddy Norman and Tye Kusilek tallied goals before the period was over.

After a scoreless second period, Beloit Memorial spoiled the shutout 4 minutes, 29 seconds into the third, before Cole Evavold made the final 7-1 with just under seven minutes remaining.

Stoffel added two assists to go along with his two goals and Kusilek contributed two assists while Norman, Rotsaert, and Braedon Harer had one apiece. Junior goalie Landon Wilkens made eight saves for his first varsity win as the Wildcats outshot the Purple Knights 41-9.

The following night Waunakee broke open a scoreless game with four goals in the second period and led 5-0 before Ethan Hull put the Wildcats on the board 4:27 into the third, with an assist from Steve Klechefski, but the Warriors added another goal to make the final 6-1.

Wildcat goalie Andrew Adermann made 18 saves in the first two periods and Wilkens stopped nine shots in the third as Waunakee outshot River Falls 35-20.

The Wildcats’ latest victory came last Thursday in St. Paul as Hull scored four goals and Kusilek added another in a 5-3 win over St. Paul Highland Park.

Hull scored twice in the second period to give River Falls a 2-1 lead and netted the first two goals of the third before Kusilek made it a 5-1 game. St. Paul Highland Park twice in the final five minutes to make the final 5-3.

Evavold had a pair of assists in the win and Stoffel, Rotsaert, Harer and Noah LaVold added one apiece while Adermann finished with 16 saves.

Since losing their first four games of the season, the Wildcats have won five of their last seven to improve to 5-6 overall. They returned to Big Rivers Conference play at home against BRC leader Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday, Jan. 7 and visit Chippewa Falls Thursday, Jan. 9 before hosting Onalaska in a nonconference game Saturday, Jan. 11, at 3:30 p.m.