The Somerset hockey team wasn’t up to speed in facing a rapid Onalaska team on Friday, but the Spartans were able to turn around and win the second game of their swing to the La Crosse area on Saturday.

Speed is one of the most difficult assets for a young team to compete against and that showed when the Spartans lost to Onalaska-La Crosse 8-0 on Friday. But it was the Spartans who were the players with the speed advantage in Saturday’s game resulting in a 6-1 win over the Aquinas/Holmen co-op team.

Friday’s loss was a cold dose of reality for the Spartans. They’d had comparable scores that led them to believe they’d be competitive with the Hilltoppers. They quickly discovered that wasn’t going to be the case. They were outshot 21-2 in the first period as Onalaska-La Crosse built a 3-0 lead. The Hilltoppers poured in three more goals in the second period and two in the third period.

“We haven’t played a team that fast,” Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said of Friday’s opponent. “I don’t know if we were ready to play. It looked like we weren’t even at their level.”

Gilkerson said the coaches didn’t have to say much after the game because the players knew how they played. And as the sting wore off, the Spartans played steadily better throughout Saturday’s game.

The Spartans scored once in the first period of Saturday’s game. Corey Rose kept the puck in at the blue line, and it eventually ended up on the stick of Antonio Gomez in the high slot, where he buried his shot for the power play goal. The Spartans took four penalties in the opening period.

Once they stopped taking penalties, they dominated. Somerset outshot the Avalanche 15-4 in the first period and 14-2 in the second period. Beaudee Smith, Gomez and Noah Bailey scored for the Spartans in the second period. In the third period, senior Trevor Young scored his first goal of the season, before Gomez finished off his hat trick.

Gilkerson said the coaches realigned the lines after the second period on Friday. Gomez was paired with Bailey and Owen McDonough. Gilkerson said the trio skated together at times last season and they brought a high energy level into Saturday’s game. He said it was good to see the younger players contribute in the scoring when the seniors have produced most of the goals so far this season.

The Spartans draw another tough opponent on Tuesday. They’ll be hosting Bloomington Kennedy at 7 p.m. at the Somerset Ice Arena.