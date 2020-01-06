HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson girls’ hockey team had a rough go at the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic in Farmington just after Christmas, losing a 5-0 decision to Lakeville North in the tourney opener Dec. 26 and falling to Eastview 2-1 in overtime Dec. 27 before having its fifth place game against Owatonna Dec. 28 cancelled due to weather.

The Raiders, losers of six straight, hosted the top-ranked and undefeated Eau Claire Area Stars Tuesday, Dec. 7 and will travel across the state to face the University School of Milwaukee Wildcats Friday, Jan. 10 in Milwaukee and the Lakeshore Lightning Saturday, Jan. 11, in River Hills.

Hudson was outshot by Lakeville North 31-19 in the opener of the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic and Lakeville North scored a pair of power play goals in its 5-0 victory.

Mallory Thompson’s unassisted goal with 1 minute, 4 seconds remaining in regulation against Eastview forced overtime but the Lightning got the game-winner 7:48 into the extra session to hand the Raiders their sixth straight loss of the season.