HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson boys’ hockey team extended its winning streak to six games in emphatic fashion with back-to-back Big Rivers Conference shutouts over Menomonie and Rice Lake this week.

The Raiders crushed Menomonie 11-0 at home Tuesday night, Jan. 7 before blanking Rice Lake 5-0 Thursday, Jan. 9, in Rice Lake.

Since winning the Gold Division championship at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic Dec. 26-28, the Raiders have outscored their last three opponents 23-1 and haven’t allowed a goal in the last 107 minutes, 15 seconds.

Junior goaltender Braden Meyer recorded a shutout in his first varsity start against Menomonie Tuesday night while 16 Raiders registered at least one point.

Peyton Hanson led the offensive explosion with three goals and two assists while James Fremling tallied a goal and three assists. Sam Ross and Harvey Dove added two goals and an assist each and Kyle Cowan, Carter Mears and Bryce Handberg scored a goal apiece while Ben Parent and Matthew Mauer each dished out two assists and Max Giblin, Hunter Danielson, Zach Kochendorfer, Easton Schultz, Blake Mueller, Kolton Prater and Nolan Wagner each had one.

Meyer stopped all 10 shots he faced as Hudson outshot Menomonie 39-10.

Thursday night in Rice Lake, Hanson scored two goals and Dove, Wagner and Ross scored one apiece as the Raiders improved to 10-3-0 overall, 4-1-0 in the BRC. They host conference leader Eau Claire Memorial (4-0-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday night, Jan. 14 before visiting Chippewa Falls (4-1-0) Thursday Jan. 16.