HUDSON, Wis.-- Fifteen year-old Isaac Howard of Hudson will be among the best youth hockey players in the world when he suits up for Team USA at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland Jan. 18-22.

Howard is one of nine forwards chosen to represent the USA at the third Winter Youth Games. The U.S. won gold in the 2016 Games in Lillehammer, Norway, going 5-0-0-1 (W-OTW-OTL-L), and defeating Canada, 5-2, in the gold medal game.

Howard spent his first eight years of hockey playing in the Hudson Hockey Association and is currently in his second year at Shattuck- St. Mary's Prep School in Faribault, Minn. A member of Shattuck- St. Mary's U16 team, he has registered 23 goals and 23 assists in 32 games this season and has committed to play Division I college hockey at back-to-back national champion University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The Youth Olympic Games are an international multi sport event held every two years, consistent with the current format of the Olympic Games. The Winter Youth Olympic Games are the second-largest multisport winter event, second only to the Olympic Winter Games. A hallmark of the event is a unique culture and education program-- Learn & Share-- that is designed to equip athletes with the skills they need to succeed in sports and in their daily lives

Following the inaugural Summer Youth Olympic Games in Singapore in 2010, the first Winter Youth Olympic Games were held in Innsbruck and Seefeld, Austria in January, 2012. The second Winter Youth Olympic Games took place in Lillehammer, Norway in February, 2016.

This year’s games in Switzerland will bring together around 1,900 athletes from 80 countries competing in 81 medal events in 16 disciplines across eight sports.

Howard and Team USA will open play in the preliminary round against Finland Jan. 18 and Switzerland Jan. 19. Semifinals are scheduled for Jan. 21 with the Bronze and Gold medal games Jan. 22. The rest of the Olympic hockey field includes Canada, Russia and Denmark.

Coverage of the 2020 U.S. Youth Olympic Team can be found at TeamUSA.org/Lausanne2020 and on Team USA’s social channels with the hashtags #GoTeamUSA and #Lausanne2020. Media and fans alike can also sign up to receive the Team USA Daily newsletter here.

The Games will be broadcast on Olympic Channel daily. In addition, OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app will offer live streams, replays and highlights.