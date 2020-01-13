RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion girls’ hockey team kept pace with the teams ahead of them in the state rankings last week with a pair of victories to improve to 11-4-0 on the season.

The Fusion’s latest win came in a 3-0 shutout over a strong Woodbury team Friday night, Jan. 10. Abbie and Amber DeLong each had a goal, sandwiched around a second period score by Lilly Accola, while goaltender Sydney Seeley stopped all 18 shots she faced.

For Amber DeLong, it was her team-leading 17th goal of the season while twin sister Abbie now has 13. Amber DeLong also picked up an assist to give her 22 points on the season. Juneau Paulson and Maddie Buck added an assist each in the win.

Earlier in the week the Fusion improved to 2-0 in Big Rivers Conference play with a 4-1 victory over Chippewa Falls/Menomonie in Chippewa Falls.

Amber DeLong struck 15 seconds into the game and Accola scored two minutes later with an assist from Abbie DeLong to give St. Croix Valley a quick 2-0 lead.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie cut the lead in half with the only goal of the second period before Accola and Abbie DeLong ended the scoring to make the final 4-1. Paulson picked up an assist on Accola’s third period goal while Tyann Mittl helped on Abbie DeLong’s empty netter. Seeley finished with 19 saves as the Fusion outshot the Sabers 35-20.

The Fusion will visit the top-ranked Eau Claire Area Stars Tuesday, Jan. 14 before hosting Hudson Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Wildcat Centre in River Falls.