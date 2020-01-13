RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls struggled to find the back of the net against two of the Big Rivers Conference leaders last week before dropping a 7-2 nonconference decision to Onalaska/La Crosse Saturday, Jan. 11, at home.

The Wildcats hung with BRC leader Eau Claire Memorial (4-0-1) for 26 minutes last Tuesday at home before the Old Abes broke a scoreless tie with a power play goal 7 minutes, 48 seconds into the second period. Memorial tacked on two more even strength goals while outshooting the Wildcats 41-26 for a 3-0 win. Andrew Adermann finished with 38 saves for River Falls.

Thursday night at Chippewa Falls (4-1-0) the Cardinals scored on four of their eight shots in the first period on their way to an 8-0 win. Adermann made four saves in 20 minutes in net while Landon Wilkens 27 of the 29 shots he faced the rest of the way.

The Wildcats broke out of their scoring slump Saturday at Onalaska with Matthew Marsolek and Max Rotsaert scoring and assisting on each other’s goals but the Hilltoppers improved to 11-2-1 overall with a 7-2 victory. Wilkens finished with 27 saves as Onalaska outshot River Falls 34-21.

The Wildcats, now 5-10-0 overall, 2-4-0 in the BRC, will host Eau Claire North (7-7-2, 3-1-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.