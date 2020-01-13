A foot of ice and snow in the Madison area couldn’t stop the Western Wisconsin Stars from making their hockey excursion to the Madison area last Friday.

But it did get one of their two games scheduled for the road trip cancelled because the host school called off all its events.

In the one game played, the Stars faced the Madison Metro Lynx, one of the top-ranked girls programs in the state. This was a battle from start to finish, with the Lynx getting a 2-1 win.

It seems that every game on the Stars’ schedule is against a top-quality team. And the Stars are holding their own. The Stars outshot the Lynx 26-24.

“We had a lot of offensive zone time,” said Stars coach Bob Huerta. “It was a fast-paced game, a physical game. They were letting the girls play.”

The Stars scored the game’s first goal, capitalizing on the first of their six power play chances. The Stars were quickly working the puck around the perimeter when senior defender Bailey Williams cut loose a waist-high shot. Ellie Brice was stationed in front of the net. Brice redirected the puck downward and it squirted under the pads of the Lynx goaltender.

Within a minute, the Stars took a penalty and the Lynx scored the tying goal shortly after. The score remained 1-1 until the Lynx scored with six minutes left in the third period.

The Stars were halfway to Madison when they received the call that Saturday’s game against the Cap City Cougars was being cancelled.

The schedule gets busy for the Stars in the upcoming days. They will host Superior at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Somerset Ice Arena. The Stars will play at Eau Claire next Monday.