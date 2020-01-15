HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson boys’ hockey team posted its eighth straight victory, and moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Rivers Conference, with a 6-2 victory over former conference leader Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday night, Jan. 14, at Gornick Arena.

Senior captain Peyton Hanson tallied a hat trick and assist to push his team-leading point total to 31 and James Fremling contributed two goals and an assist as the sixth-ranked Raiders improved to 12-3-0 overall, 5-1-0 in the BRC. Eau Claire Memorial slipped to 7-6-1, 4-1-1 in conference play.

Special teams played a big role in the game with four of the eight total goals scored on power plays and another shorthanded. Hudson took a 2-0 first period lead despite being outshot 13-5, with Fremling starting things off with a power play goal 5 minutes, 26 seconds in with assists from Nolan Wagner and Max Giblin. Hanson scored his first goal, unassisted, at the 15:07 mark of the first.

Giblin got on the board 27 seconds into the second period, assisted by Sam Ross and Hanson, to extend Hudson’s lead to 3-0 before the Old Abes got a shorthanded goal two minutes later. The Raiders answered with Fremling hooking up with Giblin and Sam Ross for his second power play goal of the night at the 3:33 mark before Memorial put one in on the power play with 33 seconds remaining in the period to make it a 4-2 game after two.

Hanson scored his second goal on a power play 2:20 into the third period off assists from Fremling and Ross, before pouncing on a rebound of a Bryce Handberg shot and deking out the Old Abe goalie with just under 10 minutes remaining to make the final 6-2.

Hudson finished 3 of 5 on the power play while Memorial was 1 of 5. Both teams were whistled for nine penalties each. Raider goalie Alex Ripplinger stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced, including all 13 in the first period, as Memorial outshot Hudson 27-21.

The Raiders will face another stiff conference test when they visit Chippewa Falls (11-2-0, 4-2-0) this Thursday, Jan. 16. The Cardinals handed Hudson it's only BRC loss of the season, 4-3, back on Dec. 10. Since then Hudson has won nine of its last 10 games.