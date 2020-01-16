RIVER FALLS, Wis.--The battle for first place in the Big Rivers Conference got a lot tighter when the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls’ hockey team dropped a 2-0 decision to the Eau Claire Area Stars Tuesday night, Jan. 14, in Eau Claire.

The loss left the Fusion and Stars tied for first place halfway through the conference season at 2-1 each. Both teams return to BRC action Tuesday, Jan. 21 with St. Croix Valley hosting Hudson (1-2) at 5 p.m. at Wildcat Centre in River Falls and Eau Claire taking on Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (1-2) in Chippewa Falls.

Last Tuesday’s showdown between the fourth-ranked Stars (12-2-1 overall) and sixth-ranked Fusion (11-5-0) was about as even as you’d expect, with St. Croix Valley firing 32 shots on goal and Eau Claire registering 31. The game featured just three penalties-- two on the Fusion and one against the Stars-- with Eau Claire scoring the only two goals of the game at even strength to snap a two-game losing streak.

Fusion goalie Sydney Seeley finished with 29 saves.

This Tuesday’s game against Hudson is the first of five straight home games for the Fusion and the first of four at River Falls’ Wildcat Centre. They’ll host the Somerset-based Western Wisconsin Stars (5-7-1) Thursday, Jan. 23, at 5 p.m., University School of Milwaukee (3-7-4) Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m., and Tartan (7-11-1) Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. before a BRC game against Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (5-7-2) Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. in Baldwin.