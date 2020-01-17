After three straight one-goal losses, two of them coming in overtime, the Western Wisconsin Stars needed something good to happen.

The Stars found plenty of goodness when they hosted Superior’s girls hockey team Thursday at the Somerset Ice Arena. The Stars played a flawless first period and that was the the base of their 6-2 win over the Spartans.

The win raises the Stars’ season record to 6-7-1.

The Stars outshot Superior 26-6 in the opening period Thursday in building up a 3-0 lead.

“In the first period, we were lights out,” said Stars coach Bob Huerta. “I’d like to see us put together three periods like that.”

The opening goal was scored seven minutes into the game. Alise Wiehl received a pass from Brynn Connors and beat the Superior goalie stick-side from close range.

The Stars finished the period with a flurry. Senior Bailey Williams got the puck at the point and she released a missile that was in the back of the net before the Superior goalie could react with 3:22 left on the clock.

Ellie Brice scored the first of her three goals 27 seconds later. Brice got the puck along the boards. She passed to herself by bouncing the puck angled up the boards, leaving a Superior defender in her wake in the process. From there, Brice carried to the left circle and ripped a shot that carried into the upper reaches of the goal.

The lead was extended to 4-0 five minutes into the second period when Erin Huerta scored from a scrum in front of the net. The Stars’ play then plateaued and Superior was able to score twice late in the second period.

The coaches reminded the players about doing a better job holding the zone and the Stars took away most of Superior’s scoring chances in the third period. Brice scored twice in the third period to expand the lead to a comfortable level.

The win lifted the spirits of the Stars after the three close losses, though all three came against elite competition.

“It wears on you,” Coach Huerta said of the losses. “You feel you’re doing a lot of things right and they weren’t ending right for you.”

The Superior game came at an ideal time, because the Stars face another brutal stretch in the schedule next week. The Stars will play at Eau Claire on Monday. The Stars will face the St. Croix Valley Fusion at 5 p.m. Thursday at River Falls. The week ends with a home game at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25 against the Central Wisconsin Storm. All three opponents are currently ranked among the top six teams in the state, with the Storm holding the top spot in the state rankings.