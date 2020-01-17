RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Freshman Teddy Norman scored two third period goals to give the Wildcats a 2-2 tie with Eau Claire North in a Big Rivers Conference boys’ hockey game Thursday night, Jan. 16, at Wildcat Centre.

Norman scored off assists from Tye Kusilek and Joe Stoffel 4 minutes, 10 seconds into the third before the Huskies answered with their second power play goal of the night just 1:24 later to take a 2-1 lead. But Norman struck again on a Wildcat power play with just under four minutes remaining, with Kusilek and Braedon Harer assisting, to tie the score.

The Huskies outshot the Wildcats 7-2 in overtime but River Falls goalie Andrew Adermann, who finished with 38 saves, preserved the tie.

It was the second overtime game of the week for the Cats after a 5-4 loss at Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday night, Jan. 14. The Cats battled back from a 3-1 deficit to take a 4-3 lead early in the third period but the Blackhawks got a power play goal with 6:06 left before netting the game-winner in overtime.

Norman gave River Falls a 1-0 lead 3:04 into the first period, assisted by Kusilek and Will Manns, but Baldwin-Woodville scored the next three goals to take a 3-1 lead late into the second period.

The Cats pulled to within one on a Steve Klechefski goal with 4:52 remaining in the second, assisted by Cole Evavold, and tied it when Max Rotsaert converted a pass from Stoffel with 28 seconds left in the period.

River Falls took a 4-3 lead on a power play goal by Matthew Marsollek, assisted by Klechefski, 1:52 into the third but the Blackhawks tied it at the 10:54 mark and got the game winner 6:37 into overtime.

Adermann finished with 37 saves as the Blackhawks outshot the Wildcats 42-32.

River Falls, now 5-11-1 overall, 2-4-1 in BRC play, will visit conference leader Hudson Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.