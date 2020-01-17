The Raiders fired 43 shots at Sabre goalie Haley Frank, including 20 in the second period, but the only one that found the back of the net came off the stick of Leah Parker in the first period.

Parker’s unassisted goal 10 minutes, 43 seconds into the game gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead, but the only scoring the rest of the way came from the Sabres. Ella Ausman tied it up at the 12:02 mark of the second period and Sidney Polzin netted the game-winner just over a minute into the third to give Chippewa Falls/Menomonie its first BRC victory of the season.

Hudson goalie Alayna Kunshier finished with 15 saves as the Raiders slipped to 4-9-1 overall, 1-2-0 in conference play.

Hudson had its nonconference game at Onalaska scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, cancelled by weather. After visiting the sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion (11-5-0) in River Falls Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Raiders will host University School of Milwaukee (3-7-4) Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m.