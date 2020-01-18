During the holidays, the Hastings Raiders girls’ hockey team started to turn a corner. They had back-to-back wins over Rochester John Marshall and Bloomington Jefferson followed by a tight game against Burnsville where they led or were tied almost the entire game. Against Park they led before the game got out of hand and they were just seconds away from overtime at home against Simley.

While that momentum was slightly derailed by injury and illness, can they keep it going heading into the final weeks of the season?

The Raiders are 3-4 in their last seven games discounting the Hill-Murray match-up and while that may not sound like much, it’s their best stretch of the season. Hastings has been more competitive during that stretch than any other time this winter and head coach Tim Duggan credits part of that with a change in approach.

Duggan said that midway through the season he and his staff had to re-evaluate what they were doing as “we weren’t getting anywhere, it just seemed like we were running into a wall.” He said they reflected and “we’ve slowed it down and gone more back to basics, more back to skills and what not in our practices.”

Duggan also emphasized patience, saying it takes more than a couple months to turn a program around. Before this season, the Raider girls had not won more than eight games in the regular season since 2015-2016 when they were 16-6-3. That was former head coach Jeff Corkish’s last season at the helm.

“They’re figuring out their style, they’re figuring out what we want, but we still have to dial it back as coaches, we’re just not there, we’re not to where we want to be,” he said. “It’s hard, we’re doing some things that are different and it’s hard, the change is hard. I just wish we would be a little more aggressive, if you were there last night we’re losing that race and we need to win that race, we’re always a step behind or a half a second (behind).”

Part of Hastings’ recent success is the transition from a difficult non-conference schedule to the Metro East Conference.

“In conference play we’ve had tight games. We went to Mahtomedi, it was a 3-2 game and then they got an e-n (empty-netter) and made it 4-2 but we played them tough. That game was tight all the way through,” Duggan said. “Tartan same thing. We had them, we were up 1-0, they came back and ended up beating us but we played them tough. ... Simley played South St. Paul the other night and went to overtime with them. Simley is a good team. Did they outplay us a little bit, yeah, but we were in the game and that’s what counts.”

“We’ve kept it close, we’re playing better that way, on the scoreboard, so we’re doing well there. I just hope we can keep it going and I hope these kids can get healthy,” he added.

Another is the play of goalies Lauren Dubej and Alexis Steinke. Duggan said he is tempted to rotate the two to take advantage of having the luxury of two solid goalies but that he needs more consistency from them first. That being said, he continued on to say that Dubej had seized the chance as of late to show she can handle the every game load and string together multiple good games in a row, which she had already started with great performances against Henry Sibley and Simley.

While Hastings tried to get healthy and back to full strength, they brought up a handful of freshman that Duggan had nothing but praise for.

“I brought Cecee (Cianna) Bernard up, Makayla Berquist and Kylee Gruden probably about a month ago, and they were all coming up as individuals, but then all of a sudden they’re all up. We got them on a line now and I think that was their fourth game in a row that they played as a unit, as a line and I’m liking it, I’m liking what I’m seeing,” he said. “They’re young, they’re getting it, they want to do well and they hustle. They’re understanding the language, they get after it and I’m happy with them, I’m going to keep them together the rest of the year, I’m not going to break them up.”

In addition to those three, fellow freshman Alivia Otto was brought up and has steadily earned more and more ice time as she’s played in seven games this season.

Hastings’ Jan. 17 game at North/Tartan was moved to Monday, Jan. 20. They go to Owatonna on Tuesday, Jan. 21; host Mahtomedi on Thursday and travel to Osseo/Park Center on Saturday for a four-game week. Their final three games of the regular season are at Simley on Jan. 28, at Rosemount on Jan. 30 and home against Irondale/St. Anthony in the regular season finale Jan. 31.