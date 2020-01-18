A share of the Middle Border Conference lead was at stake when the New Richmond hockey team skated at Amery on Thursday.

The Tigers fell behind 2-0 in the first period and could never recover, losing to the Warriors, 7-3. This gives Amery a two-game lead in the MBC standings at 5-0, while New Richmond falls into a tie for second place with Baldwin-Woodville at 3-2.

New Richmond coach Zach Kier was succinct in his assessment of the Tigers’ performance.

“We gave the puck away too much to win any game, let alone a game to go into a tie for the MBC championship,” he said.

Kier said the biggest problem with the team was inconsistency.

“We did some nice things in the offensive zone but our giveaways doomed us. We allowed it to snowball again once they scored,” Kier said. “We had some nice stretches and some really bad stretches.”

Amery scored the only two goals of the first period. The Tigers cut the margin to one goal twice in the second period. First, Caden McDonald 1:38 into the period to cut the lead to 2-1. That started a flurry of three goals. Amery scored at the 2:33 mark, but the Tigers quickly answered. Just 24 seconds later, Sam Olson scored off an assist from Brock Unger to make the score 3-2.

That’s where the score remained for 10 minutes. The Warriors tallied twice late in the period. The Tigers got a goal from Jens Christensen two minutes into the third period, but couldn’t cut any further into the lead.

The Tigers were scheduled to play Menomonie on Saturday, but that game was postponed due to the winter storm. The next contest for the Tigers arrives on Tuesday when they host Baldwin-Woodville in a battle for second place in the MBC.

Somerset hockey

The Spartans always seem to have close, contentious games when they play the Northwest Icemen. That was the case again Thursday when the Spartans won a 4-3 overtime road game.

Kieran DeFoe scored the overtime game-winner while the Spartans were short-handed. The play began with John Wiehl grabbing the puck and carrying it into the offensive zone. He dropped a pass to DeFoe, who carried the puck to the goal line. From there, he banked a shot off the back of the Icemen’s goaltender and the puck bounced into the net.

The Spartans needed a strong finish to pull this game out, though it didn’t start that way. Corey Rose scored 1:51 into the game on a shot from the point. With 26 seconds left in the first period, Beaudee Smith fired a shot into the upper left corner to make the score 2-0.

Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said the team’s play dropped off after the first period. The Icemen scored the only goal of the second period, then scored twice in the first 5:35 of the third period to take a 3-2 lead.

Gilkerson said the Spartans “flipped a switch” and suddenly began playing with great energy in the final five minutes of regulation. With three minutes left, the Spartans got the tying goal. Rose hit Jordan Brown in-stride with a pass and Brown was able to skate free to the goal, tucking the puck between the goalie’s blockers.

Gilkerson said he was thankful that the Spartans could come back, but said the team shouldn’t have been in the position to need a comeback.

“You’ve got to be consistent and play (like the final five minutes) the whole game,” he said. “They can play with anyone on the schedule if they play the game the right way.”

The next game for the Spartans will be on Tuesday, when they host Amery, the MBC leader.