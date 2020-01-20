Coming off three-straight Metro East Conference wins, including a historical victory at St. Thomas Academy and a home one against Tartan, the Hastings boys’ hockey team had the opportunity Saturday to seize control of the conference with a win over Hill-Murray.

The Raiders (12-4, 7-2 MEC) faced off against the Pioneers (10-5-2, 5-1-1 MEC) on Saturday, Jan. 18, as Hockey Day Minnesota took over the state. Hastings held a four-point lead in the MEC over Mahtomedi and were five points ahead of Hill-Murray. However, the Raiders fell behind quickly in the first period and while they were able to come back to trail by one, the Pioneers quickly shut the door and went on to win 3-2.

Hill-Murray struck first with 6 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first period when they scored off a rebound in front of Hastings’ net. Right after, Hastings was called for illegal head contact and a two-minute penalty. The Pioneers took advantage and went up 2-0 before the end of the period.

The Raiders committed another penalty before the end of the period and Hill-Murray started the second on a power play. This became a theme for the game as Hastings had trouble staying out of the penalty box for the end of the first period and almost all the second. They finally caught a break when the Pioneers were called for a 5 minute major penalty, but then gave up a short-handed goal to fall behind 3-0.

Hastings responded to the short-handed goal by getting on the board when Leo Otto scored, assisted by Jonathon Peine and Chase Freiermuth, to make it 3-1. Near the end of the third period, Otto scored again to cut Hill-Murray’s lead to 3-2, but the Pioneers scored again in the final minute to go ahead 4-2 as the second period ended. Hill-Murray scored twice more in the third period to win 6-2.

Hastings really had trouble staying out of the penalty box and even took a penalty or two that interrupted their own power plays. The Raiders were called for a total of five penalties for 13 penalty minutes and Hill-Murray capitalized as they went 2-for-5 on power plays. The Pioneers out-shot Hastings 37-24.

Hastings now has a three-game, non-conference road trip before returning home for three straight as well. The Raiders go to Park to take on the Wolfpack on Tuesday and then travel to Rochester Century on Saturday. They finish up the road trip at Farmington on Jan. 28.