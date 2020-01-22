A major step forward in their defensive play led the New Richmond hockey boys to an important Middle Border Conference win on Tuesday.

The Tigers won the battle for second place in the MBC standings with a 2-1 home-ice win over Baldwin-Woodville. With the win, the Tigers are now 4-2 in the MBC standings, while the Blackhawks slip to 3-3.

All three goals in Tuesday’s game were scored in the first period. The Tigers scored on their first shot that they put on goal. The Hawks took a penalty in the game’s second minute. The Tigers got the puck deep in B-W’s end on the power play. The puck ended up in front of the net, where Tucker Erickson slipped a shot past B-W goalie Easton Lindus.

Lindus is one of the largest goalies in the state in terms of height and width, leaving small openings at which the Tigers could aim their shots. That goal came 1 minute, 54 seconds into the game.

The Hawks tied the game with 2:39 left in the opening period. Defenseman Jacob Sanders fired a shot from just inside the blue line. Tiger goalie Blake Milton was screened until the final moment and he couldn’t get a glove on the shot. Milton stopped the other 34 shots that B-W put on net, including several where he showed an amazingly quick glove hand.

With two minutes left in the period the Hawks took another penalty and the Tigers capitalized again. Freshman defenseman Easton Schmit carried the puck down the left boards and started to circle behind the B-W net. Just before getting to the net, he saw that Brock Unger had stationed himself at the edge of the crease. Schmit put a pass on Unger’s stick and Unger lifted a shot above Lindus’ blocker and into the net with 1:02 left on the clock.

Both teams had a number of decent scoring chances in the final two periods, as the goalies on each side ended with 34 saves.

Tiger coach Zach Kier said he saw good things in how the Tigers possessed the puck for longer stretches in the offensive zone, seeing this improve throughout the game. He said both goals were the product of gritty work in front of the net, which is an aspect in which the coaches are always seeking progress.

Kier said there was also progress made in the defensive zone in this game, particularly in tying up opposing players in front of the Tiger net.

The win raises the Tigers’ record to 7-9 for the season. Their challenging schedule takes them Friday to Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minn., where they will face Shattack’s Bantam AAA team.

“They’ll be a lot like Hudson,” Kier said on the quality of Friday’s opponent. “It’s one of the best hockey programs in the world. It’ll be a good experience. We’re going there to win.”