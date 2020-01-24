RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion girls’ hockey team started quickly and ended strong in its 6-1 victory over the Western Wisconsin Stars Thursday night, Jan. 23, in River Falls.

The Fusion scored two goals in the first 2 minutes, 15 seconds and added another later in the period to open up a 3-0 lead. Then after the Stars finally got on the board early in the third period, St. Croix Valley iced the game with two goals in the final 11 minutes to pick up a key sectional win and improve to 13-5-0 on the season. Western Wisconsin dropped its second straight game to a state-ranked team to dip to 6-9-1.

Amber DeLong opened the scoring for St. Croix Valley with an unassisted goal 45 seconds in before an early tripping penalty on the Stars put the Fusion on the power play and they capitalized when Lilly Accola scored off assists from DeLong and Jaden Woiwode to make it a 2-0 game 2:15 in. Woiwode added an unassisted goal at the 10:28 mark of the first to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Stars played even with the Fusion through a scoreless second period but St. Croix Valley got a breakaway goal from Woiwode 18 seconds into the third period to widen the gap to 4-0.

Bailey Williams put the Stars on the scoreboard two minutes later when she picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone and took it the rest of the way herself before beating Fusion goalie Sydney Seeley with a nifty move.

But that’s as close as the Stars could get Juneau Paulsen scored unassisted for the Fusion at the 8:14 mark of the third and DeLong netted her third goal of the game with five minutes remaining to make the final 6-1.

Seeley finished with 25 saves and Stars goalie Caitlyn Erickson made 27 as the Fusion outshot the Stars 33-26.

St. Croix Valley returns to action Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11:15 a.m. at Wildcat Centre in River Falls against University School of Milwaukee (4-8-4) while Western Wisconsin’s touch schedule continues when they host the top-ranked Central Wisconsin Storm (13-2-2) at 8 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 24, in Somerset.