HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson boys’ hockey team continued to show that it will be a team to reckon with down the stretch with a convincing 9-1 victory over River Falls Thursday night, Jan. 23, in Hudson.

The win was the ninth straight for the sixth-ranked Raiders, and stretched their record to 13-3-0 overall, 7-1-0 and one point ahead of Eau Claire Memorial at the top of the Big Rivers Conference standings.

Things went Hudson’s way early Thursday night when Nolan Wagner’s shot from the left circle was deflected high and dropped behind Wildcat goalie Andrew Adermann and into the net just 1 minute, 42 seconds into the game.

Senior Peyton Hanson made the score 2-0 with a nice move in front at the 3:26 mark and struck again just six seconds later with a hard-wrister from the top of the left circle off the ensuing faceoff. Bryce Handberg put back a rebound with 1:07 left in the period to make it a 4-0 game.

Hanson would go on to finish with three goals for his third hat trick in the last five games and push his team-leading goal total to 18. Wagner and Handberg contributed two goals each while Harvey Dove had a goal and two assists and Carter Mears added a goal and one assist.

Zach Kochendorfer assisted on three of the Raiders’ nine goals and Sam Ross and Easton Schultz had two assists each while Max Giblin, Hunter Danielson and Kyle Cowan registered one apiece.

River Falls’ lone goal came off the stick of Cole Evavlod, unassisted, 3:27 into the third period to make the score 8-1.

Andrew Adermann and Landon Wilkens combined to make 26 saves in net for the Wildcats while Hudson starting goalie Alex Ripplinger stopped all four shots he faced in 25 minutes before Braden Meyer stopped 7 of the 8 shots he faced the rest of the way. Hudson outshot River Falls 35-12.

Hudson will visit Superior (7-10-1) Saturday night, Jan. 25, while River Falls (5-12-1, 2-5-1 BRC) returns to action Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Menomonie (3-12-0, 0-8-0).