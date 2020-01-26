In Wisconsin girls’ hockey, it would be almost impossible to devise a week with three stronger opponents than the three the Western Wisconsin Stars played last week.

The Stars faced Eau Claire, the St. Croix Valley Fusion and the Central Wisconsin Storm in their three games last week. All three teams are ranked among the team six girls programs in the state. Stars coach Bob Huerta said all three teams deserve consideration to be at or near the top of the state rankings. The Stars weren’t able to knock off any of the ranked teams, dropping their season record to 6-10-1.

The week ended with the Stars putting up an excellent battle against the Storm on Friday in Somerset, losing 3-1. The first period ended 1-1, with Ellie Brice scoring with 11 seconds left in the period for the Stars. Brice received a pass from Ally Dahlberg near the front of the goal and was able to shoot the puck into the lower corner of the goal.

Stars coach Bob Huerta said the team had bad luck. The Storm’s first goal deflected off a skate into the goal. The Storm scored once in the second period, a goal that Huerta had been kicked into the goal and should have been disallowed.

Huerta credited the Storm (14-2-2) as one of the deepest teams in the state. The Storm has 34 players in its program, including 13 seniors.

“They have three quality lines and they keep coming at you,” Huerta said. “We actually played well.”

This was a big bounce-back game because there was nobody on the Stars’ bench who was pleased with the team’s performance in a 6-1 loss to the Fusion on Thursday at River Falls.

The Fusion scored three times in the first period and added three more in the third. The Stars’ only goal came from senior Bailey Williams early in the third period, cutting the margin to 4-1.

Huerta generally doesn’t say many negatives about his team, but he couldn’t hold back his disappointment in Thursday’s performance.

“I couldn’t say one positive about that game,” Huerta said. “We went out and laid an egg. That was the worst game I’ve seen us play.”

The biggest problem was the team’s passing and puck handling choices. He said defensive zone turnovers led to five unassisted goals for the Fusion.

The schedule holds two critical games for the Stars’ chances in the upcoming WIAA sectional seeding process. Four of the Stars’ final five regular season games will be played on their home ice at the Somerset Ice Arena. The first of those comes Tuesday when they host Hayward. The final road game for the Stars is Friday when they play at Superior, a team they’ve already beaten once this season.