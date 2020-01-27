HUDSON, Wis.-- The Raider girls’ hockey team scored three goals in just over five minutes in the first period and held on to defeat University School of Milwaukee Friday night, Jan. 24, at Gornick Arena.

The win came three nights after the Raiders dropped a 4-1 Big Rivers Conference decision to the St. Croix Valley Fusion (River Falls co-op), Tuesday night in Baldwin.

Friday night’s win snapped a two-game losing streak for Hudson and left them at 5-10-1 overall, 1-3-0 in the BRC heading into a showdown with BRC co-leader and fourth-ranked Eau Claire Area (14-2-1, 3-1-0) Tuesday night, Jan. 28, in Eau Claire.

Friday night against USM, Mallory Thompson poked in a loose puck 9 minutes, 44 seconds into the game for the only goal the Raiders would need. Bailey Glasspoole was credited with an assist.

Hudson made it 2-0 just 11 seconds later when Chloe Hepfler knocked in a centering pass from Rose Giblin with Thompson also earning an assist. Nikki Olund scored an unassisted goal just over four minutes later to make it a 3-0 game.

Raider goalie Alayna Kunshier stopped all 12 shots she faced for her first shutout of the season as Hudson outshot USM 14-12.

Three nights earlier in Baldwin, Taylor Wandschneider scored Hudson’s lone goal 31 seconds into the third period to make the score 3-1 in the Raiders’ 4-1 BRC loss to the Fusion. Giblin earned an assist while Kunshier finished with 21 saves.