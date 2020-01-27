RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion girls’ hockey team struck early and often in its three victories last week, including a 4-1 win Tuesday night over Hudson to keep them tied atop the Big Rivers Conference standings.

St. Croix Valley followed up Tuesday night’s win by beating the Western Wisconsin Stars, 6-1, Thursday night and University School of Milwaukee 3-1 Saturday. Seven of the Fusion’s 13 goals last week came in the first period.

The Fusion scored the only goal of the first period against Hudson last Tuesday night in Baldwin, with Tyann Mittl’s rocket from between the circles finding the back of the net at the 14:03 mark. Maddie Buck made a nice drop pass for the assist.

Amber DeLong and Jaden Woiwode scored two minutes apart early in the second period to extend St. Croix Valley’s lead to 3-0. DeLong’s goal came off assists from Lilly Accola and Woiwode while Abbie and Amber DeLong both assisted onWoiwode’s power play goal.

Hudson got on the board with a goal by Taylor Wandschneider 31 seconds into the third period before Mittl added an empty-netter to make the final 4-1.

Fusion goalie Sydney Seeley finished with 35 saves as the Raiders outshot the Fusion 36-25.

Thursday night in River Falls against the Stars, St. Croix Valley scored two goals in the first 2:15 of the game and added another later in the period to open up a 3-0 lead.

Amber DeLong opened the scoring with an unassisted goal 45 seconds in before an early tripping penalty on the Stars put the Fusion on the power play and they capitalized when Accola scored off assists from Amber DeLong and Woiwode. Woiwode added an unassisted goal at the 10:28 mark of the first to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Stars played even with the Fusion through a scoreless second period but St. Croix Valley got a breakaway goal from Woiwode 18 seconds into the third period to widen the gap to 4-0.

Bailey Williams put the Stars on the scoreboard two minutes later when she picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone and took it the rest of the way before beating Fusion goalie Seeley with a nifty move.

But that’s as close as the Stars could get. Juneau Paulsen scored unassisted for the Fusion at the 8:14 mark of the third and Amber DeLong netted her third goal of the game with five minutes remaining to make the final 6-1.

Seeley finished with 25 saves and Stars goalie Caitlyn Erickson made 27 as the Fusion outshot the Stars 33-26.

Saturday in River Falls against USM, Abbie DeLong, Mittl and Jenna Bergmanis each scored in a seven-minute span midway through the first period and Seeley stopped 16 of the 17 shots she faced as the Fusion improved to 14-5-0 overall.

St. Croix Valley will host Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (5-9-2, 1-3-0) in a BRC contest Tuesday night, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. in River Falls before visiting Red Wing (8-13-1) Thursday, Jan. 30.