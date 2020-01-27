Will the Somerset hockey team be the first, second or third seed in the WIAA Division 2 regional tournament bracket?

The three games the Spartans play this week will determine the Spartans’ playoff seeding.

Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said the Spartans are battling Baldwin-Woodville and River Falls for position among the top three teams in the sectional bracket. The Spartans will play at Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday. The Spartans play at home Thursday against the Regis co-op team and Friday against River Falls.

Baldwin-Woodville has overtime wins in its meetings this season with Somerset and River Falls. If the Spartans win Tuesday and Friday, Gilkerson said it is still possible for the team to earn the top seed in the bracket. That could put the Spartans on their home ice throughout the tournament season. The Spartans have been assigned to host the sectional championship game on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Gilkerson said the Spartans are playing capably in the defensive zone. He said the team’s success rides on how productive the offense can be. That was the case last Tuesday, when the Spartans faced Amery, the Middle Border Conference leader. This was an even battle, but Amery got a rebound goal late in the first period, for the only score of the game.

The coaches are looking for the Spartans to put more shots on goal. Gilkerson said the Spartans had plenty of chances to shoot, but missed the net too often. He said shots need to be put on goal so the team gets chances for rebound goals.