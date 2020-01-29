RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- After outshooting Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 17-3 in the first period and coming up empty, it was only a matter of time before the sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion saw its hard work pay off against the Sabres Tuesday night, Jan. 28, in River Falls.

It took a shorthanded goal by Abbie DeLong midway through the second period to break the scoreless tie and spur St. Croix Valley to a 3-1 victory to keep them tied tied for first place in the Big Rivers Conference with Eau Claire, both at 4-1.

The Fusion outshot the Sabres 46-14 for the game, but couldn’t find the back of the net until Jenna Bergmanis sprung DeLong for a shorthanded breakaway goal 8 minutes into the second period.

Juneau Paulson made it a 2-0 game 1 minutes, 22 seconds later, with assists from Jaden Woiwode and Amber DeLong, and Amber DeLong finished off the scoring 2:54 into the third period, assisted by Madyson Shew, to boost the Fusion to 16-5-0 overall.

Fusion goalie Sydney Seeley stopped all 14 shots she faced to record her third shutout of the season.

The Fusion will visit Red Wing (9-13-1) Thursday, Jan. 30 before hosting BRC co-leader and third-ranked Eau Claire (15-2-1, 4-1-0) Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the United Civic Center in Baldwin. Eau Claire handed the Fusion their only conference loss of the season, 2-0, Jan. 14 in Eau Claire.