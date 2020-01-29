The New Richmond boys’ hockey team remained in second place in the Middle Border Conference with a 6-0 win at the Regis-Altoona-McDonell co-op team on Tuesday. The Somerset boys lost a game that hurts them in the MBC standings and the WIAA playoff seeding in a 7-1 defeat at Baldwin-Woodville.

New Richmond win

The Tigers have played a grueling non-conference schedule, so returning to MBC action was good news. The 6-0 win over RAM moves the Tigers to 5-2 in conference play.

The first period showed the Tigers at their best. They put a season-high 25 shots on goal in the first period, resulting in four goals. Tiger coach Zach Kier said the team was moving the puck extremely well, possessing it in the offensive zone for long stretches of the game.

Brock Unger, Mason Erickson, Sam Olson and Gavin Anderson scored in the opening period for the Tigers. Garrett Thomas and Unger scored in the second period.

The shutout is the first in the varsity career of Tiger goaltender Blake Milton. He stopped all 11 shots he faced.

The biggest test is this game may have been the Tigers keeping their composure. RAM was called for 14 penalties in the game, including seven for roughing.

“We were lucky to come out of there healthy,” Kier said.

Most of the penalties came in the final two periods, meaning the Tigers were either on the penalty kill or power play most of those periods. Kier said the coaches worked in the fourth line as often as they could when the teams were even strength and he said the players on that line performed well.

The difficulty in the non-conference schedule will provide two more tests this weekend when the Tigers head to the northeastern corner of the state. The Tigers will play at Eagle River on Friday. Kier said this is always a treasured stop on the schedule because Eagle River has the oldest rink in the state and it is the home of the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame. The second half of the road trip is a 3 p.m. game at Antigo on Saturday.

Somerset loss

The Spartans had high hopes heading into Tuesday’s game, coming off a productive practice on Monday. The first half was played fairly evenly, but B-W was able to take advantage of two of its scoring chances, while the Spartans went scoreless.

It was in the second period that things went bad for the Spartans. Two early penalties were turned into B-W power play goals. By the end of the period, the Spartans were facing a 6-0 deficit.

Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson credited the Blackhawks for having a game plan that worked well. Instead of carrying the puck into the offensive zone, the Hawks were flipping the puck deep into the zone.

“Their quick forwards were beating our defensemen to the pucks,” Gilkerson said.

Six of the seven B-W goals came from players who are from the St. Croix Central half of the cooperative team. Zac Holme scored three of the Hawk goals, with Josh Woodington scoring twice and Wyatt Sundby once.

Somerset got its only goal with 10 minutes left in the game. Noah Bailey scored the final goal of the game on a power play.

Gilkerson said the best thing for the Spartans is they don’t have any time to dwell on this game. The Spartans have home games scheduled for Thursday and Friday, hosting the Regis co-op team Thursday and River Falls on Friday.