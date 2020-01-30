RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- With two weeks left in the regular season, the Wildcat hockey team is making its case for a high seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs and helped itself with a 5-3 come-from-behind win over Menomonie Tuesday night, Jan. 28, in Menomonie.

The Cats face another big sectional test Friday night when they travel to Somerset, who along with River Falls and Baldwin-Woodville are vying for the top seed in the 8-team bracket.

River Falls improved to 3-1 against sectional opponents Tuesday night in Menomonie, but it wasn’t easy. The Mustangs jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead before the Wildcats answered with five straight goals.

Tye Kusilek and Joe Stoffel scored and assisted on each other’s goals ten seconds apart late in the first period to make it a 3-2 game, and Max Rotsaert scored 1 minutes, 42 seconds into the second period, assisted by Steve Klechefski, to make it a 3-3 game.

Braedon Harer’s goal 23 seconds into the third period, assisted by Rotsaert and Ethan Hull, proved to be the game winner before Rostaert’s second goal of the game just 1:18 later with Stoffel assisting made the final 5-3.

River Falls’ goalie Andrew Adermann finished with 18 saves as the Wildcats outshot the Mustangs 31-21.

River Falls takes a 6-12-1 overall record (3-5-1 Big Rivers Conference) into Friday night’s matchup at Somerset (8-10-0), who is coming off a 7-1 loss to Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday night. The Wildcats will return to Big Rivers Conference action, Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Rice Lake (5-11-1, 1-7-0) and visit Eau Claire Memorial (9-6-1, 6-1-1) Thursday, Feb. 6.