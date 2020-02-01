Friday’s game was supposed to supply the answers to where the Somerset and River Falls hockey teams would end up in the WIAA tournament seeding process.

But when the teams ended in a 4-4 tie on Friday, it only further clouded where the two teams will be seeded in next weekend’s sectional seeding meeting.

The game had its moments of controversy and excitement. The most excitement came at the end of regulation, when Somerset senior Beaudee Smith scored with one second remaining to send the game into overtime.

The goal came after Somerset pulled goalie Kaleb Bents for an extra attacker for an offensive zone faceoff. The Spartans won the faceoff and put the puck toward the front of the net. There was a battle for the puck that lasted several seconds. The puck then glanced to Smith, who was stationed at the far post, and he tucked the puck into the vacated net, setting off a Spartan celebration.

In the overtime both teams had scoring chances, but neither was able to break through.

The game was a taut battle throughout. The first goal of the night was the most controversial. River Falls was awarded a goal midway through the first period on a shot from the right side by Ethan Hull. The Somerset coaches and fans argued loudly that the puck never entered the goal.

“The puck appeared to hit the (near) post,” said Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson, but he couldn’t persuade the officials to change their call.

Somerset answered back 43 seconds later on a power play. The Spartans quickly cycled the puck, with Jordan Brown feeding Owen McDonough in the left circle. McDonough’s shot was blocked, but Abe Sirek stuffed the rebound into the net. Gilkerson said the Spartans have been working on some changes to their power play and the players executed the changes well to produce this goal.

Somerset’s best period in the game was the second, when they outshot the Wildcats 8-3. Unfortunately, two of the three Wildcat shots ended up in the net and the period ended 3-3. Antonio Gomez and A.J. Simpkins scored for the Spartans in the second period, both from scrums in front of the net. The River Falls goals were both scored by Tye Kusilek.

In the third period, it was the Wildcats’ turn to control the action. The Wildcats outshot the Spartans 12-4. Joe Stoffel scored to give River Falls the lead four minutes into the period. There wasn’t another goal until Smith’s buzzer beater.

The Spartans and Wildcats were both hoping to stake a claim to the second seed in the sectional tournament seeding process with a win Friday. Gilkerson said the seeding between the two teams will now likely be decided on overall record and results against shared opponents.

Friday’s game was the second of back-to-back home games for the Spartans after they defeated the Regis-Altoona-McDonell co-op team 5-1 on Thursday. This puts the Spartans at 2-5 in the Middle Border Conference standings, while RAM is now 0-7.

The Spartans opened Thursday’s game playing with a high intensity level. They outshot RAM 11-2 in the first period, building a 2-0 lead on goals by Gomez and Smith. Gilkerson said Gomez is a player who is impressing the coaches.

“Antonio is everywhere. He’s getting after it, playing with high energy,” Gilkerson said.

The Spartans built a 5-1 lead as penalties began filling the scoresheet in the second period. Gomez, Brock Sawicki and McDonough scored for the Spartans in the second period. Gomez and Sawicki scored on the power play, with Sawicki’s goal coming on a shot blasted from the point.

The third period was scoreless.

The Spartans, now 9-10-1, skate next at New Richmond on Thursday. This will be the final MBC game of the season for both teams.