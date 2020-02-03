The Hastings Raiders girls’ hockey team knows its opponent for the first round of section playoffs. The Raiders are the No. 8 seed in Section 3AA and will travel to No. 1 Apple Valley on Wednesday. Coming off a 3-0 win over Irondale/St. Anthony on Friday, which broke a seven-game losing streak going back to Jan. 7, Hastings will look to carry as much momentum as possible into the postseason.

“I think today’s win was huge to go into sections with a win and hopefully we can get one on Monday against Tartan and have two going into sections,” said senior forward Taylor Larson after the Irondale/St. Anthony win.

Despite the losing streak before Friday’s win, both Larson and head coach Tim Duggan said that the team continues to get better and are finally healthy for the most part.

“I think we’re getting better at passing and moving and making the simple plays,” Larson said. “I think we’ve had to change up the lineups a lot and try and find our groove and I think we’re finally figuring it out and starting to play as a team.”

“I’m happy with the way we’re moving it, we’re moving the puck, we’re doing some pretty good things that way,” Duggan said. “We played last night (Thursday) at Rosemount and Rosemount has beaten some pretty solid teams and we moved the puck well against them. Yeah puck movement and just heads up play. We’ve got everybody back now.”

Hastings took a 1-0 lead over Irondale/St. Anthony late in the first period on a goal by junior Halle Schlintz. Then midway through the second period, junior Kaitlin Petrich scored after forcing a turnover to make it 2-0. Less than three minutes later, junior Jaida Hanson scored with help from Petrich and Schlintz to go up 3-0, which was the final.

Kaitlin Petrich forces the turnover and scores all alone to put @hastgirlshockey up 2-0 with 7 minutes left in the second period. pic.twitter.com/qr9kasGDC6 — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) February 1, 2020

The Raiders were much better on defense during the win, which Duggan said was a result of a change in scheme to shore up that area before the playoffs.

“Defense, defense, defense. We have to tighten it up and we’ve brought some forwards back to play D,” he said. “We’re trying to tighten it up, we’re playing five right now so we shorten the bench and we have to. If we don’t clean that up it’s just going to be a quick one and done (in sections).”

Duggan acknowledged that the emphasis on defense might affect the offense, but that it’s still preferable to the alternative.

“It probably takes away from us a little bit, but you’ve got to be able to defend. If we can’t defend then we’re in trouble,” he added. “I’d rather be in a 3-1 game than an 8-5 shootout. We’re not going to get into any shootouts, we’re not there yet. If we can just get a hot goalie and play some D.”

Hastings and Apple Valley played once during the regular season during the Burnsville Holiday Tournament. The Raiders trailed just 3-2 after the first period before Apple Valley blew the game open and won 8-3. Duggan said that while the Eagles may not have the high-end talent of other top-seeded teams, they are very deep and relentless, coming at teams with wave after wave.

Apple Valley finished the regular season 19-6 but lost their last two games to Eastview, who is the No. 2 seed, and Lakeville South. The other Section 3AA matchups are Eastview versus No. 7 Park of Cottage grove and No. 3 Burnsville against No. 6 Lakeville North.