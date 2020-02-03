A close win and a one-sided loss. The weekend road trip for the New Richmond hockey team closely reflected how their Tigers’ season has gone.

In the first game of the weekend, the Tigers lost at Northland Pines, 7-0, on Friday. The Tigers bounced back with a 5-4 win at Antigo on Saturday. This leaves the Tigers with a 9-11 record. They have three games remaining on the regular season schedule, starting with Thursday’s home game against Somerset.

In their wins this season, the Tigers are allowing an average of two goals per game and five of their wins have come by a one-goal margin. But in their losses, the Tigers are allowing an average of 6.6 goals per game.

Tiger coach Zach Kier said the discrepancy between the Tigers’ wins and losses is indicative about two things from the team’s season. He said the losses and the total goals given up, shows the number of top quality teams the Tigers have played this season. He said the goal margin in the losses is a result of the boys tending to have things “snowball” against them in the losses.

The close wins reflect the Tigers’ season-long scoring struggles, but also their ability to find ways to win close games.

That was the case at Antigo. After being shut out at Northland Pines on Friday, the Tigers went without scoring in the first period on Saturday, Kier said the Tigers were feeling snakebit. That changed in the second period, when the Tigers broke through for four goals.

Antigo scored with 51 seconds left in the first period. The Tigers answered quickly, with Tommy Dornbush scoring 50 seconds into the second period. Brock Unger and Sam Olson scored shortly after, before Antigo tied the game with a pair of goals. The game stayed tied 12 seconds, as Tiger freshman Easton Schmit put the Tigers ahead for good.

Dornbush scored for the Tigers in the third period. It was the first multi-goal game of his varsity career. Kier said he wasn’t sure Dornbush would be able to play when he saw him Saturday morning.

“He was so sick, he just gutted it out. That’s what you expect from a senior captain,” Kier said.

Kier said it’s games like Friday’s where the lack of scoring bites the Tigers. He said there were several times where the Tigers were putting on excellent pressure, but weren’t able to bury the puck. Northland Pines then quickly got out in transition and was able to score on the ensuing possession. Northland Pines is an excellent team with a 17-3. On Saturday, Northland Pines defeated Superior, 8-1.

Seeding for the WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament bracket will take place this Sunday. A more immediate concern for the Tigers is Thursday, when they will host Somerset in the final Middle Border Conference game of the season for both teams. The Tigers are scheduled to play at Tartan on Saturday.