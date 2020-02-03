HUDSON, Wis.-- After a 4-1 loss to Big Rivers Conference co-leader Eau Claire Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Hudson girls’ hockey team bounced back with a 5-2 nonconference win at Faribault Friday night before a big 3-2 sectional overtime victory Saturday afternoon in Rice Lake against Hayward.

Saturday’s win left the Raiders with a record of 7-11-1 while Hayward dropped to 9-10-2 heading into this weekend’s WIAA sectional seeding meeting.

Nikki Olund’s power play goal 4 minutes, 38 seconds into overtime gave Hudson the win after Hayward scored two goals in the second period to tie the score.

Avery Johnson opened the scoring at 8:30 of the first period with an assist from Chloe Hepfler before Carly Tersteeg gave Hudson a 2-0 lead at 13:30 with Taylor Halverson assisting.

Hayward scored two minutes apart midway through the second period to tie the score and after a scoreless third period, Olund converted a pass from Mallory Thompson on a power play to give the Raiders the 3-2 win.

Raider goalie Alayna Kunshier finished with 15 saves as Hudson outshot Hayward 29-17.

Hudson jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Hepfler, with Tersteeg assisting, at the 4:49 of the second period Tuesday at Eau Claire but the third-ranked Stars scored four unanswered goals to earn the 4-1 win. Kunshier made 17 saves as Hudson outshot Eau Claire 22-21.

Details of Hudson’s 5-2 victory at Faribault Friday night were unavailable at press time,

The Raiders visit Chippewa Falls/Menomonie for their final BRC game of the season Tuesday, Feb. 4, and host Superior in their final home game Friday night, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. against Hudson before wrapping up the regular season at Onalaska Saturday, Feb. 15.