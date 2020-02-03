HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson boys hockey team moved up two spots in this week’s Wisconsin Prep Hockey poll to No. 4 and lived up to that billing by posting a 4-0 victory over Eau Claire North Tuesday night, Jan. 28, in Eau Claire before seeing its 11 game winning streak snapped with a 3-2 nonconference loss to Mahtomedia Saturday, Feb. 1, at the St. Croix Rec Center in Stillwater.

Tuesday’s win over Eau Claire North moved Hudson three points ahead of Eau Claire Memorial in first place in the BRC standings at 8-1-0 (15-4-0 overall) with three conference games remaining. The Raiders will visit Menomonie (0-9) Thursday, Feb. 6, and travel to second-ranked Wausau West (18-2-0) Saturday, Feb. 8, before returning home to host Rice Lake (1-7) Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Last Tuesday’s game at Eau Claire North was scoreless until Sam Ross netted a power play goal with 5 minutes, 6 seconds left in the second period with assists from Max Giblin and Payton Hanson.

Hudson scored twice in the next 1:28 with Nolan Wagner finding the net with 4:03 left and Matthew Mauer scoring just 25 seconds later to make it a 3-0 game. Giblin and James Fremling assisted on the goal by Wagner while Hunter Danielson and Bryce Handberg earned assists on Fremling’s goal.

Hanson scored the only goal of the third period with assists from Ross and Harvey Dove to make the final 4-0.

Alex Ripplinger stopped all 26 shots he faced to record his fourth shutout of the season as the Raiders outshot the Huskies 34-26. Eau Claire North dropped to 4-2-2 in BRC play, 9-8-3 overall.

Saturday against Mahtomedi, the Zephyrs scored with three second remaining in overtime to snap Hudson’s 11 game winning streak.

Dove and Hanson gave Hudson a 2-1 first period lead after Mahtomedi had struck first and Mahtomedi scored the only goal of the second period before winning it in overtime.

Ripplinger earned an assist on the goal by Hanson, along with Ross, while Ross and Hansen earned assist on the Raiders’ opening goal by Dove.

Ripplinger finished with 21 saves as Hudson outshot Mahtomedi 36-24. The Zephyrs improved to 14-7-0 with the victory.