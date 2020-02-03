It seems that the Western Wisconsin Stars have been on the road most of the season, but they will get to finish the season with three home games.

The Stars are coming off a 6-0 win at Superior on Friday. They are on their home ice (the Somerset Ice Arena) Thursday, when they host Chippewa Falls-Menomonie for the Stars’ Parents Night game. The Stars are also home Friday against Beloit in the Stars’ Senior Night game. The Stars finish the regular season on Valentine’s Day when they host another state-ranked team, Fox Cities.

The WIAA playoff tournament bracket will be decided this Sunday. Stars coach Bob Huerta said he is hoping the Stars will be one of the top four teams in the sectional bracket. He said he expects Eau Claire and the St. Croix Valley Fusion to be the top two teams. He said the Stars will be battling Hudson and Hayward for the next spots in the bracket. Huerta said Thursday’s game is crucial because CF-M has already beaten Hudson and Hayward and the Stars have a 6-2 win to their credit against CF-M.

The Stars (7-10-2) played a complete game in winning at Superior on Friday. The Stars got two goals from leading scorer Ellie Brice in the first five minutes of action. After the first period, the coaches reminded the Stars that they also had a good start in the first game against Superior, but didn’t play with the same intensity in the second period, letting Superior back in the game. The Stars didn’t make that mistake again. Erin Huerta scored 3:22 into the period and Bailey Williams scored twice later in the period to put the game out of reach. Alise Wiehl scored in the third period for the Stars.

The Stars outshot Superior 42-14. Freshman Lauren Sobczak stopped all 14 Superior shots for her second shutout of the season.

Last Tuesday, the Stars tied Hayward 2-2. This was a battle of two senior goaltenders, with Caitlyn Erickson of the Stars and Hayward’s Emma Quimby both playing sharply. The Stars took the lead when McKenzie Mike scored a power play goal nine minutes into the first period. Hayward scored goals in the second and third. The score stayed 2-1 until Brice struck with 2:49 left in regulation, when the Stars were killing a penalty. Brice skated out to block a shot. She then chased down the puck for a breakaway, deking Quimby to get the shot past her.

The Stars outshot Hayward 6-1 in the overtime, but couldn’t get another shot past Quimby. The Stars outshot Hayward 38-20.

“We had tons of zone time. I bet we unloaded 60 (shots). They did a good job deflecting them,” Coach Huerta said.