RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- In a battle between two of the top four girls’ hockey teams in the state, the fourth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion shut out No. 2 Eau Claire 3-0 Tuesday night in Baldwin for the program’s fifth Big Rivers Conference title in its 12-year history.

The victory avenged a loss to Eau Claire earlier this season and gave the Fusion a final BRC record of 5-1 while Eau Caire finished 4-2.

Eau Claire outshot the Fusion 29-17 in the game but Abbie DeLong, Juneau Paulsen and Amber DeLong made their shots count and Sydney Seeley was perfect between the pipes to give the Fusion the title.

The Fusion had just five shots on goal in the first period but came out of it with a 1-0 lead off a goal by Abbie DeLong with an assist from Bella Rasmuson.

Paulson converted from Jaden Woiwode and Lilly Accola for the only goal of the second period before Amber DeLong added an empty-netter with under two minutes remaining to make the final 3-0.

St. Croix Valley, now 18-5-0 overall, will wrap up the regular season Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. against Onalaska (11-8-0) at the Baldwin United Civic Center before the WIAA sectional seeding meeting this weekend.