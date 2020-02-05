The season for the Hastings Raiders girls’ hockey team came to an abrupt end Wednesday night in Apple Valley. The Raiders were the No. 8 seed in Section 3AA and were blown out by No.1 seed Apple Valley 7-0 while struggling to generate any offense.

With the loss, Hastings finishes 2019-2020 with an overall record of 6-20, 6-19 in the regular season and 2-8 in the Metro East Conference. It was head coach Tim Duggan’s first season and while there were small stretches where it appeared Hastings was ready to turn the corner, they could not maintain those stretches for more than a few games at a time. It’s the fourth season in a row Hastings failed to win double-digit games and was eliminated in the first round of the section playoffs.

The game got off to a rough start for the Raiders and seemed to set the tone for the rest of the contest. Heading into the final game of the regular season and sections, Duggan said they would be focusing on defense, bringing back forwards to bolster that area. However, that did not work as Apple Valley scored just 2 minutes, 50 seconds into the game and then again at 9:01 on a power play to lead 2-0 after the first period. Hastings managed just one shot in the 17 minutes.

The first five to six minutes of the second period was much better for the Raiders as they were able to put pressure on the Eagles defense had a couple great chances to score. However, immediately after that stretch Apple Valley scored their third goal of the game which seemed to sap some of Hastings’ energy. They scored again at the 12:40 mark and led 4-0 at the end of the second period while outshooting the Raiders 34-4 in those first two periods. Apple Valley went on to score three more goals in the third period to win 7-0 and outshot Hastings 44-8 for the game.

One bright spot as the season ends for Hastings is they lose just two seniors, Jailyn Munson and Taylor Larson, to graduation though they were significant contributors on an otherwise young team. Four of the top six in points for the Raiders this year return, including leader Kaitlin Petrich, and a total of almost 20 players who played in at least 10 games. Seventeen of them had at least one varsity point.

Check back in the upcoming weeks for a more in-depth season wrap-up with head coach Tim Duggan.