HUDSON, Wis.-- The fourth-ranked Hudson boys’ hockey team moved one step closer to clinching the Big Rivers Conference title with a dominating 10-2 victory over last place Menomonie Thursday night, Feb. 6, in Menomonie

The win gives Hudson a record of 9-1-0 in BRC play, three points ahead of Eau Claire Memorial (7-2-1) with two conference games remaining, including a showdown with Memorial Feb. 13 in Eau Claire.

Thirteen Raiders recorded at least one point in Thursday night’s win in Menomonie, led by Peyton Hanson with two goals and four assists. Harvey Dove had two goals and three assists and Sam Ross and two goals and an assist.

Carter Mears and James Fremling added a goal and assist apiece and Kolton Prater, Bryce Handberg and Nolan Wagner scored a goal each while Max Giblin had two assists and Zach Kochendorfer, Matthew Mauer, Easton Schultz and Nick Jilek registered one each.

Braden Meyer got the start in goal and made 10 saves as the Raiders outshot the Mustangs 46-12.

Hudson, now 16-4-0, will take a break from BRC play to visit second-ranked Wausau West (18-2-0) Saturday, Feb. 8. They’ll return to conference action Tuesday, Feb. 11, at home against Rice Lake (3-7-0, 8-11-1) before visiting Eau Claire Memorial (7-2-1, 10-8-1) Thursday, Feb. 13.