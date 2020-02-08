HUDSON, Wis.-- After squeaking out a 3-2 Big Rivers Conference victory over Chippewa Falls/Menomonie on the road Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Hudson girls’ hockey team made easy work out of Superior in an 8-1 nonconference win Friday night at Gornick Arena.

It was the fourth time this season the Raiders posted back-to-back victories and gave them a record of 9-12-1 heading into the regular season finale Saturday, Feb. 15, at Onalaska.

Hudson scored four power play goals in eight opportunities Friday night against Superior while outshooting the Spartans 36-14.

Quinn Winkoski netted a hat trick with two power play goals and a shorthanded tally and Nikki Olund scored twice as Hudson scored four times in the second period to open up a 5-1 lead.

Olund opened the scoring with the only goal of the first period, assisted by Leah Parker and Carly Tersteeg, before Olund, Parker, Rose Giblin and Winkoski all scored in the second period, with Giblin’s and Winkoski’s coming on power plays

Winkoski opened the third period with her second power play goal and Mallory Thompson scored a power play goal less than two minutes later before Superior spoiled the shutout with its lone goal of the game. Winkoski’s shorthanded score to finish her hat trick made the final 8-1.

Thompson dished out three assists to register a four-point night and Taylor Wandschneider had three assists while Parker, Tersteeg and Morgan Miller all had two each. Alayna Kunshier finished with 13 saves.

In their BRC finale Tuesday night in Menomonie, Winkoski’s third period goal snapped a 2-2 tie to leave the Raiders in third place in the final conference standings at 2-4-0.

Parker scored the only goal of the first period, assisted by Olund, before Chippewa Falls/Menomonie answered with a pair of goals to take a 2-1 lead. Parker struck again to tie the score, with an assist from Tersteeg, just before the end of the second period before Winkoski converted a pass from Morgan Miller for the game winner early in the third.

Kunshier finished with 18 saves as the Raiders outshot the Sabres 38-20.