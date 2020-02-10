Across Minnesota and North Dakota, backyard rinks serve as a gathering place for kids and adults to share their love for the game of hockey.

Far removed from elaborate multimillion dollar arenas, pond hockey is about the essentials.

Some backyard rinks cover the basics with a frozen surface, boards and a pair of goals. Other backyard rinks feature lights, breathtaking vistas, stands, a Zamboni and creative touches.

The Rink Live, a Forum Communications website dedicated to amateur hockey of all levels, would like to showcase backyard rinks in Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Share the story of your favorite backyard rink with us. The Rink Live will select audience submissions for a story featuring some of the best and most unique outdoor rinks in the region.

Simply please send the following information by Monday, Feb. 17, to hockey@therinklive.com :

3-5 photos (videos are welcome, but not required)

Rink name

Dimensions

Address (we will only publish the town name)

If applicable, a description of any unique features

Additionally, please provide contact information for the owner so we can follow up with a few questions.