THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. -- Playing in his senior season at Thief River Falls, defenseman Evan Bushy of the Prowlers is one of the top U.S. hockey players in the country with more than 100 points in his high school career.

After his junior season, Bushy played for Sioux Falls in the USHL before making the USA Hockey's Under 18 squad, which competed last August for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Breclav, Czech Republic, and Piestany, Slovakia.

He returned for his senior year with the Prowlers, who will battle for a state tournament berth against rivals East Grand Forks and Warroad. Entering the Tuesday, Feb. 11 matchup with East Grand Forks, this season Bushy had tallied 13 goals and 24 assists — ranking second on the Prowlers for goals and first with assists for a team-leading 37 points.

His father, Jon Bushy, played hockey for Minnesota State University Mankato, while older brother Brendan is a blueliner for St. Cloud State University.

Evan Bushy also signed a letter of intent to play for the Huskies.

Watch the first episode in season 2 of The Rink Live Presents exclusive video series, as Evan Bushy shares his story of growing up and his family's love for the game.

All digital members of Forum Communications' websites also have access to The Rink Live, a website dedicated to amateur hockey in Minnesota and North Dakota.