The New Richmond and Somerset hockey teams both suffered non-conference losses in their games Tuesday, but that was about the only similarities from the night.

The New Richmond boys struggled in their final home game of the season, losing in their regular season finale to Hayward, 6-0.

Somerset’s boys traveled into Minnesota to face Dodge County. This was high velocity hockey, with the game stretching into overtime, where Dodge County won, 7-6.

New Richmond loss

The Tigers were outshot 22-7 in the first period of the game as Hayward built a 2-0 lead. The Hurricanes scored twice in each period and they finished with a 42-31 edge in shots on goal.

With seeding already completed, there was little riding on this game. The Tigers didn’t show much of an energy level, especially early in the game, which didn’t set will with the coaches.

“It was a collective letdown,” said Tiger coach Zach Kier. “As a coach, I was disappointed.”

There are nine days before the Tigers play again. That will be in their WIAA Division 2 tournament playoff opener. The Tigers, the fifth seed in the section, will play at fourth seed Rice Lake at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.

The Tigers asked Rice Lake to move the game up one night, but Rice Lake refused. Kier was already scheduled to be the best man in his best friend’s wedding on Feb. 21. He said Rice Lake showed no willingness to work with the Tigers on changing the date. Assistant coach Ryan Kelly will serve as the head coach for the Rice Lake game.

The winner of the Feb. 21 game will advance to the sectional semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 25, likely playing at top-seeded Amery.

Somerset loss

Dodge County outplayed the Spartans in the first two periods. Then things changed.

“In the third period we played awesome,” said Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson.

Dodge County led 4-2 after two periods. The Spartans then reeled off goals from Beaudee Smith, AJ Simpkins and Antonio Gomez in the opening 3:16 of the third period to take a 5-4 lead. Smith scored again later, but Dodge County scored with three minutes left to send the game to overtime. Dodge County’s Brody Lamb scored the winner 3:56 into the overtime period. Gilkerson said Lamb is a USHL draft pick and his speed presented a good challenge for the Spartans throughout the game.

Gomez and Smith each finished with two goals and Simpkins and Abe Sirek each scored once. Three of Somerset’s goals came on rebounds.

The Somerset coaches scheduled three Minnesota opponents at the end of the regular season to get prepared for the WIAA playoffs. The third of those games will be Thursday when the Spartans host Cambridge-Isanti in the Spartans’ regular season finale.

The Spartans are the third seed in the sectional bracket and will open the playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 20, by hosting sixth seed Black River Falls. Baldwin-Woodville and River Falls are the top two seeds in the sectional bracket. Gilkerson said both those teams play a faster style like most Minnesota teams, so scheduling the Minnesota opponents at the end of the season gets the Spartans ready for fast-paced games in the playoffs.