RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Joe Stoffel scored two first period goals to stake River Falls to an early lead but Chippewa Falls responded with five unanswered scores to beat the Wildcats 5-2 in a Big Rivers Conference boys’ hockey game Tuesday night, Feb. 11, in River Falls.

Stoffel took a pass in the slot from Teddy Norman behind the net and beat Cardinal goalie Bridger Fixmer four minutes in and scored unassisted four minutes later to give the Wildcats a quick 2-0 lead.

But Chippewa Falls took advantage of a five-minute major power play at the end of the first period to cut River Falls’ lead in half, and scored the only goal of the second period to tie the score before netting three third period goals to make the final 5-2.

River Falls’ goalie Andrew Adermann finished with 34 saves as the Cardinals outshot the Wildcats 39-17.

River Falls, now 6-15-2 overall, ended its BRC schedule with a record of 3-8-1 while Chippewa improved to 8-3-0 in conference play. The Wildcats will wrap up the regular season this week at Chisago Lakes (13-10-0) Thursday, Feb. 13, before beginning postseason play at home against Viroqua (4-14-0) Thursday, Feb. 20.