East Ridge 5, Mounds View 1

East Ridge had quadruple the amount of shots on goal in their season finale against Mounds View on Thursday, winning 5-1.

The Raptors has 42 shots on goal, including 15 in the first period. The Mustangs only had 11 shots on goal for the entire game.

East Ridge capitalized on three of their five power plays in the game against the Mounds View. Two of those power play goals came in the first period, where the Raptors would go up 3-1.

Marco Troje, Nick Landin and Tanner Johnson scored winning a three-and-a-half minute span in the first period.

Blake Polifka and Jack McVey also scored for East Ridge during the game, extending their win streak to six to close out the season.

Troje led the team with 30 goals and 44 points this season. Jack Brown led the team in assists with 32.

Park 3, Roseville 1

Three goals in the third period gave Park a win against Roseville on Thursday in their final regular season game of the year, 3-1.

Ryan McCarthy had two goals during the game, with Brandon Greeder scoring the other goal in the third period for the Wolfpack. Park had 30 shots in the game, with half of them coming in the third period.

The Raiders kept goalie Conner Nelsen busy all night, saving 43 shots on goal during the game.

The Wolfpack end the season on a two-game winning streak.

Irondale 5, Woodbury 1



Woodbury could not capitalize on their four power play chances on Thursday in their final game of the year against Irondale losing 5-1.

The Knights held a 3-0 lead in the second period before the Royals' Tyler Kulesa scored the team's only goal of the game.

Woodbury is currently on a three-game losing streak and has been outscored by their opponents 11-2 during that time.

The Royals' final game of the year will be against Tartan at home on Feb. 15.