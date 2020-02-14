The streaking Raptors won their sixth straight game and eighth in their last nine with a dominating 5-1 skate past visiting Mounds View to wrap up the regular season Thursday at the Cottage Grove Ice Arena.

“At the end of the day, I’ve learned from a mentor in my life, that the kids are either on a mission led by the seniors or they’re not,” said Raptor head coach Dustin Vogelgesang. “And this group of seniors has been amazing. They’ve brought everybody in and made it a team, made it a family, and they’re on a mission.”

The Raptors got goals from five different players – Marco Troje, Nick Landin, Tanner Johnson, Blake Polifka and Jack McVey. And while the offense was clicking all night long, Connor Dokken led the defense with another standout performance in goal, stopping 10 of 11 Mounds View attempts.

East Ridge controlled the game offensively, powering 42 shots at the Mounds View goal. In their last nine games, the Raptors have outscored the competition 45-14.

The Raptors have been on a roll, winning five straight and seven of their last eight to close out the regular season, including three straight shutout victories over Woodbury, Roseville and New Prague. There were also wins over league-leading and No. 9-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall and a big 5-2 road victory at White Bear Lake on Jan. 23.

“We beat White Bear Lake in a huge game at their rink when they were ranked No. 6 in the state at the time, and then we beat Cretin, when they were No. 3 in the state, in overtime,” said senior forward Jack Brown. “Those were two big wins that really boosted our confidence and we’ve just been on a roll ever since.”

Indeed, the Raptors have turned their season completely around from a team that stood 5-10-1 on Jan. 16.

East Ridge senior forward and leading scorer Troje came in with 29 goals and 14 assists in 24 games for the Raptors and got the Raptors off to a fast start with a goal at the 5:46 mark of the first period. Troje’s goal was followed by scores from Landin and Johnson, both on power play goals, as the Raptors skated to a 3-1 after one period.

East Ridge was 3-for-5 in power play opportunities, Mounds View just 0-for-2.

“I thought we played as a team,” said Troje. “I think all 51 minutes we were going hard, making sure that we were ready for the playoffs and I think we got through it pretty good.

“I think we were pretty crisp with passing, when you score five goals a game it’s pretty hard to beat, especially with goaltending like we have,” Troje added.

Polifka made it a 4-1 game in the second and then McVey scored on another power-play goal in the third to wrap up the scoring.

The Raptors also spread out the assists, with Brown and Polifka getting two each, and Nate Somers, Evan Ceglar, Landin, McVey and Johnson getting one apiece.

“I was happy with the start all the way through the finish,” said Vogelgesang. “I thought we stayed consistent the whole game. There’s been times when we’ve kind of lost our game a little bit. I thought we did a really good job of staying with it.”

East Ridge finished the regular seasons 9-8-1 in the conference and 13-11-1 on the season.

Mounds View fell to 7-11 in the SEC and 10-14 overall.

Next for the Raptors is a likely rematch against Mounds View in the Section 3AA quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 22. The section finals are Feb. 28.