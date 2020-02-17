The regular season came to an end this past weekend for Hastings boys’ hockey, which earned the No. 3 seed in Section 1AA, and playoffs are right around the corner for the Raiders. Hastings played three games this past week, including two section games, and went 1-1-1 in those match-ups. They lost 4-1 at Lakeville North on Tuesday, tied South St. Paul 3-3 at home on Thursday and then traveled to Owatonna for another section match-up to finish the regular season and won 5-2.

Hastings finishes with a 17-5-3 record and was third in the Metro East Conference with 19 points behind Hill-Murray and Mahtomedi. Despite the results of the past week, head coach Adam Welch emphasized it’s how a team is playing entering playoffs that matters.

“We’ve done a good job here in the last handful of games, we kind of went through a little bit of a stretch where we weren’t playing well but kind of finding ways (to win) and things like that. But the last few games I think we’ve done a really good job of playing more of a complete game, back-checking and things like that,” Welch said. “Guys buying in and having three lines that can play, and again we’ve been putting our best D out there, whoever is playing well that night, and I thought we’ve been playing pretty well lately.”

Welch added that the main factor in his team’s play lately has been the contributions from all three lines.

“Our balance is the biggest thing, we’re comfortable with putting all three lines out and all three lines create offense,” he said. “We went through a stretch where, not that we were nervous to put lines out because that’s not the case, we just have the confidence now. I told those guys there wasn’t any point tonight where I didn’t think we could come back.”

Hastings will host No. 6 Farmington on Thursday at Hastings Civic Arena. The two teams played each other back on Jan. 28 and it ended in a 3-3 tie. Should the Raiders beat the Tigers, they would go on to play either No. 2 Lakeville North or No. 7 Northfield. Hastings beat Northfield 10-1 on Feb. 6.

“Farmington, I thought we played well, they had a stretch where they scored three goals in a minute and a half, that’s tough, but we were down a goal in that game and our kids battled back and were able to tie the game and get some chances in overtime,” Welch said about their previous meeting. “Then Lakeville North it’s 2-1 going into the third period and it’s not a 2-1 where we’re holding on, it’s a 2-1 where it’s pretty even and they got some chances and we got some chances. They scored a goal and then another one late to make it 4-1, but we were happy with how we played in those two games.”

As Thursday approaches, Welch said they will work on what he termed “special teams”, their penalty kill and power play. He said that it often seems like playoff games are determined by the ability to score on the power play or defend while at a disadvantage.

Should Hastings win on Thursday, it would next play on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Rochester Recreation Center. The section championship game is also in Rochester on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Previous week’s games

Against Lakeville North, the Panthers took an early 2-0 lead until Hastings cut the deficit to 2-1 on a first-period goal by Jax Schauer, assisted by Kyle Bauer and Leo Otto. Lakeville North scored twice more in the third period to win 4-1.

On senior night versus South St. Paul, Hastings again fell behind early and were down 2-0 until the final minutes of the first period and they scored two quick goals in the span of a minute. Alex Foster scored the first goal, assisted by Jonathon Peine and Jack Klimek, and then it was Terry Kuhn with help from Jake Harris.

After a scoreless second period, South St. Paul took the lead early in the third period but Bauer tied the game, assisted by Otto. The game ended in a 3-3 tie.

“It’s how you play and I thought we played really well tonight. We had a couple of mistakes in the first period that they (South St. Paul) capitalized on, but I thought we played really, really well tonight and our guys should be happy with how they played,” Welch said. “I know it stinks, we obviously want to win, we want to win on senior night, we want to win in overtime, we want to do all those things right, but it’s more about how you play.”

The Raiders wrapped up the regular season in Owatonna. Peine gave Hastings an early lead on a short-handed goal, assisted by Chase Freiermuth, and then led 2-1 after the first period when Freiermuth scored. Hastings scored three more times in the second period, two by Otto and one from Peine, to lead 5-1 and the final was 5-2.