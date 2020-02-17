HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson girls’ hockey team ended the regular season on a high note with a 5-0 shutout victory at Onalaska Saturday afternoon for its third straight win heading into the postseason.

The Raiders will take a 10-12-1 record and No. 3 seed into its regional final against the sixth-seeded Western Wisconsin Stars (8-12-2) this Thursday, Feb. 20, at 5 p.m. at Gornick Arena.

Five different Raiders scored goals in their 5-0 victory last Saturday at Onalaska (12-11-0).

Leah Parker got things going with a power play goal at the 7:48 mark of the first period, assisted by Avery Johnson and Nikki Olund, before Quinn Winkoski made it a 2-0 game less than a minute later with Rose Giblin and Bayley Glasspoole assisting.

Hudson added two more goals in the second period, the first by Johnson with an assist from Winkoski and another by Olund with Parker and Taylor Wandschneider helping, before Taylor Halverson netted the only goal of the third period off assists from Avery Haider and Maddy Mielke to make the final 5-0. It was the first varsity point for both Haider and Mielke.

Hudson goalie Alayna Kunshier stopped all 25 shots she faced to record her second shutout as the Raiders outshot the Hilltoppers 38-25.

SCV Fusion earn No. 2 seed

The St. Croix Valley Fusion earned the No. 2 seed for the girls hockey regional and will host No. 7 Superior in a regional final Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Centre in River Falls.

The Fusion had last week off after winning the Big Rivers Conference championship and finishing the season with a record of 19-5-0. Superior enters the postseason with a record of 4-20-0.

A win for the Fusion Thursday night will keep them at home for a sectional semifinal against either Hudson or Western Wisconsin Tuesday, Feb. 25.