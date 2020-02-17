HUDSON, Wis.-- After already wrapping up a No. 1 seed for the postseason and clinching its third Big Rivers Conference title in four years with an 8-0 victory at Rice Lake last Tuesday, the Hudson boys’ hockey team may have suffered a bit of a letdown at Eau Claire Memorial Thursday night.

The Old Abes jumped out to a 3-0 lead on their way to a 4-2 victory on their home ice, but the Raiders showed they are ready for postseason play by bouncing back with a resounding 6-2 victory over a very strong University School of Milwaukee in the regular season finale Friday night at Gornick Arena.

Hudson will take a No. 2 state ranking, a No. 1 seed and a 19-5-0 record into a regional final against either eighth-seeded Stevens Point or ninth-seeded Wisconsin Rapids at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Feb 20 at Gornick Arena. A win would keep them at home for a sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Hudson ended the regular season on a high note as six different Raiders scored goals in a 6-2 victory over University School of Milwaukee (17-6-1) last Friday night at home.

Hunter Danielson tallied the only goal of the first period when Bryce Handberg won a faceoff back to Hunter Danielson and Danielson rifled a shot from the top of the circle.

USM tied it early in the second period before Peyton Hanson gave Hudson the lead for good with an assist from Harvey Dove. Nick Jilek made it a 3-1 game after two with Danielson and Handberg assisting.

Maxi Giblin’s power play goal from Hanson early in the third extended the Raider lead to 4-1. USM pulled to within two a short time later but Zach Kochendorfer scored on a shorthanded breakaway and Dove netted a power play goal with assists from James Fremling and Hanson to make the final 6-2.

Hudson goalie Braden Meyer finished with 18 saves as the Raiders outshot the Wildcats 33-20.

The night before in Eau Claire, the Raiders outshot the Old Abes 42-17 but trailed 3-0 after two periods before Danielson and Fremling scored 22 seconds apart midway through the third period. But that’s as close as Hudson could get and the Old Abes added an empty-netter with 24 seconds left to make the final 4-2.

Giblin earned an assist on Danielson’s goal and teamed up with Hanson for an assist on the power play goal by Fremling. Hudson was just 1-for-10 on the power play while Eau Claire Memorial was 1-for-6.